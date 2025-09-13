Cim LLC Sells 106 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Cim LLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,858.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,010,000 after purchasing an additional 272,902 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after buying an additional 106,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 508.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 57,787 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 261.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $199.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.26 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.00.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.25. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $151.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

