Cim LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Cim LLC decreased its position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 76,478 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 95,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 84,692 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 254,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.51.

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

