Cim LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Cim LLC decreased its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $91,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,587.56. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $149,634.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,841.99. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,815 shares of company stock worth $409,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE BCC opened at $85.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.33. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $155.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

