Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Stake Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.7%

AVY opened at $165.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.66. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

