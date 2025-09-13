First Hawaiian Bank Takes $1.65 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.1% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $4,376,918 over the last 90 days. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $238.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.58. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $160.94 and a one year high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

