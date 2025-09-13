First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Man Group plc raised its position in nVent Electric by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.9%

nVent Electric stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,979,639.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,945.60. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $1,851,258.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,491.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

