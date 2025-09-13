Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Stake Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 249,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $680,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,953,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $468,846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 418,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

