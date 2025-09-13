First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 222.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $972,000. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 121.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 667,413 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $112,173,000 after purchasing an additional 365,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 117.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 576 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $222.19 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $223.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.76 and its 200 day moving average is $176.92. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

