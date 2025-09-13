American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Director David Sable Sells 5,000 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) Director David Sable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,860.80. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. Zacks Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,570,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $122,820,000 after purchasing an additional 346,135 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,329,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 312,168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,305,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 962,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,455,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 946,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

