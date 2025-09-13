JBGlobal.com LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

JBGlobal.com LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.4% of JBGlobal.com LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JBGlobal.com LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.34.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $84.40 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

