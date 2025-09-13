JBGlobal.com LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Novartis AG $NVS

JBGlobal.com LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Novartis accounts for 0.2% of JBGlobal.com LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Novartis by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Novartis Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NVS stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

