Trust Co of the South Has $382,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Trust Co of the South grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9%

TJX stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

