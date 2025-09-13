Trust Co of the South Grows Stock Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $93.50 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $121.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

