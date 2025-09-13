First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 75,856.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 717,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,805,000 after buying an additional 716,844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $383,139,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 842,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,027,000 after buying an additional 638,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.07.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $696.91 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $337.15 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $693.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.87. The company has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 169.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.