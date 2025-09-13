First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after buying an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,339,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,706 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 17.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,879,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,620,000 after acquiring an additional 344,002 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $73.10 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.31%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

