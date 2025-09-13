Inspire Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 166.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

