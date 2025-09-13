Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 414.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,987,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,748 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 269.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 902,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,144,000 after acquiring an additional 750,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,442,000 after acquiring an additional 595,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 72.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,380,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 579,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

