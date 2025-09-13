Invst LLC Cuts Position in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Invst LLC decreased its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 27.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $196.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.54. The company has a market cap of $264.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.61. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $202.85.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

