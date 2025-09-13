Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 47,387.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average of $204.16. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.63 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,200.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,605.20. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,200.40. Following the sale, the director owned 99,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,605.20. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,278 shares of company stock valued at $100,612,557. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

