Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $767,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.17.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $405.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.88 and its 200 day moving average is $362.77. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $420.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

