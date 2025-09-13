Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 530.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 44,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 834,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIRT

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.