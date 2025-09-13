Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 9,086 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF $SMIN

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 945,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after buying an additional 713,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 684,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after buying an additional 280,891 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,787,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,664,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 58,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $87.06.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.