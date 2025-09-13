Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth $61,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 106.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

