Chevron Corporation $CVX Stake Lowered by Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd

Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 8.1% of Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 141.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.88. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

