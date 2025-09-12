Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.88.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

