Cim LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Cim LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $232,073,000. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $478.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.