Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 3,584 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,606 shares of company stock worth $44,724,662. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $368.81 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 213.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

