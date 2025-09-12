Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 312.4% in the first quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 8,264.5% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 76,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 75,207 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Broadcom by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 128,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 702,758 shares valued at $184,975,481. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $359.63 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.