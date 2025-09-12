Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.1% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,521,861. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.54.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $589.12 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $574.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.24. The firm has a market cap of $532.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

