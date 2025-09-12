CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 23.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 13.7% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in CocaCola by 33.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 539,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after buying an additional 134,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $86,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $291.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

