First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $119.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $120.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.