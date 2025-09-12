eCIO Inc. Invests $106,000 in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

