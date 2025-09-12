Invst LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Invst LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.58.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,203.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,220.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,130.00. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $511.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

