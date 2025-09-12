Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,385,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Netflix by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

Netflix Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,203.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,220.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,130.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

