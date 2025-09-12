1248 Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

1248 Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 312.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 8,264.5% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 76,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 75,207 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Broadcom by 18.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 128,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.7%

AVGO stock opened at $359.63 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,013.72. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 702,758 shares valued at $184,975,481. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.92.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

