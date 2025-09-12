Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $221,297,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Shares of PEP opened at $144.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $197.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $179.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

