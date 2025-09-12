Maple Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,659,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,382 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after purchasing an additional 168,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,774,000 after purchasing an additional 115,463 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,816,000 after purchasing an additional 193,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $491.29 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $623.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.84 and its 200 day moving average is $452.06. The company has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

