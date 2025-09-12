CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.90.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.59 and a 200-day moving average of $186.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

