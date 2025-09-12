CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.95.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $220.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $221.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.67 and a 200 day moving average of $194.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.