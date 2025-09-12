iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $660.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $661.64. The company has a market capitalization of $665.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $639.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.86.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

