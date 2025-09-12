Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $567.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.89.

Adobe Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $350.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

