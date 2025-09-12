AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $8.84 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,534,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1%

IBM stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $238.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.