eCIO Inc. Makes New $9.11 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of eCIO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after buying an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after buying an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after buying an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after buying an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,958,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,924,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

