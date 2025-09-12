iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by 1248 Management LLC

1248 Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of 1248 Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

