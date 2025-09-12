Real Talk Capital LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Real Talk Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,952.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 581,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after buying an additional 567,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE UBER opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.