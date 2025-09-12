Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in CocaCola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.3%

KO stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

