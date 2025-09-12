CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,818 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

