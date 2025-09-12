Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $52.32 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $589.12 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

