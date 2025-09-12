Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,110 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

UNP stock opened at $215.96 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day moving average is $226.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

