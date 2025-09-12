Analyzing Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Procter & Gamble”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $2.27 billion 3.55 $199.76 million $3.45 38.14 Procter & Gamble $84.28 billion 4.41 $15.97 billion $6.51 24.37

Volatility and Risk

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Procter & Gamble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procter & Gamble has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Procter & Gamble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 5 8 0 2.62 Procter & Gamble 0 7 10 1 2.67

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $143.46, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Procter & Gamble has a consensus target price of $175.12, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Procter & Gamble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Procter & Gamble is more favorable than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Procter & Gamble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 8.74% 12.66% 8.20% Procter & Gamble 18.95% 32.69% 13.49%

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982, and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances. The Health Care segment includes oral care products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and personal health care such as gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Fabric and Home care segment consists of fabric enhancers, laundry additives and detergents, and air, dish, and surface care. The Baby, Feminine and Family Care segment sells baby wipes, diapers, and pants, adult incontinence, feminine care, paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.